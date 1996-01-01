18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 50.0 mL sample of 0.350 M HCl is being titrated against 0.100 M KOH solution. Calculate the pH of solution at the following added volumes of KOH:
a. 0 mL
b. 5 mL
c. 10 mL
d. 15 mL
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.345; 0.510; 0.575; 0.609
B
0.456; 0.534; 0.560; 0.645
C
0.456; 0.510; 0.560; 0.609
D
0.456; 0.505; 0.570; 0.761