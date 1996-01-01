18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student is titrating a 30.0 mL sample of 0.550 M HNO3 against a 0.450 M NaOH solution. What will be the concentration of OH– ions in the solution after the addition of 60.0 mL of NaOH?
A student is titrating a 30.0 mL sample of 0.550 M HNO3 against a 0.450 M NaOH solution. What will be the concentration of OH– ions in the solution after the addition of 60.0 mL of NaOH?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.117 M
B
0.234 M
C
8.55×10–14 M
D
1.45×10–12 M