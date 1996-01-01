Ethylene (C 2 H 4 ) reacts with chlorine (Cl 2 ) to yield dichloroethane (C 2 H 4 Cl 2 ):

C 2 H 4 (g) + Cl 2 (g) → C 2 H 4 Cl 2 (l)

Use the following ΔG° f values to calculate the ΔG° for this reaction and show that this reaction is spontaneous at 25.0 °C.

ΔG° f (C 2 H 4 ) = 68.1 kJ/mol

ΔG° f (Cl 2 ) = 0 kJ/mol

ΔG° f (C 2 H 4 Cl 2 ) = −79.6 kJ/mol

Explain why this addition reaction is nonspontaneous at higher temperatures. Calculate the temperature where the spontaneity of the reaction changes from spontaneous to nonspontaneous.