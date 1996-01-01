19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethylene (C2H4) reacts with chlorine (Cl2) to yield dichloroethane (C2H4Cl2):
C2H4(g) + Cl2(g) → C2H4Cl2(l)
Use the following ΔG°f values to calculate the ΔG° for this reaction and show that this reaction is spontaneous at 25.0 °C.
ΔG°f (C2H4) = 68.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (Cl2) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (C2H4Cl2) = −79.6 kJ/mol
Explain why this addition reaction is nonspontaneous at higher temperatures. Calculate the temperature where the spontaneity of the reaction changes from spontaneous to nonspontaneous.
Ethylene (C2H4) reacts with chlorine (Cl2) to yield dichloroethane (C2H4Cl2):
C2H4(g) + Cl2(g) → C2H4Cl2(l)
Use the following ΔG°f values to calculate the ΔG° for this reaction and show that this reaction is spontaneous at 25.0 °C.
ΔG°f (C2H4) = 68.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (Cl2) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (C2H4Cl2) = −79.6 kJ/mol
Explain why this addition reaction is nonspontaneous at higher temperatures. Calculate the temperature where the spontaneity of the reaction changes from spontaneous to nonspontaneous.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG°rxn = −147.7 kJ
The reaction becomes nonspontaneous at higher temperatures due to the negative ΔS°.
T = 656.3 °C
The reaction becomes nonspontaneous at higher temperatures due to the negative ΔS°.
T = 656.3 °C
B
ΔG°rxn = −177.2 kJ
The reaction becomes nonspontaneous at higher temperatures due to the positive ΔS°.
T = 289.6 °C
The reaction becomes nonspontaneous at higher temperatures due to the positive ΔS°.
T = 289.6 °C
C
ΔG°rxn = 215.7 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.
T = 25.0 °C
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.
T = 25.0 °C
D
ΔG°rxn = −147.7 kJ
The reaction becomes nonspontaneous at higher temperatures due to the positive ΔS°.
T = 496.2 °C
The reaction becomes nonspontaneous at higher temperatures due to the positive ΔS°.
T = 496.2 °C