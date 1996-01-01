19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the following ΔG°f values to calculate the Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°rxn) for the oxidation of acetaldehyde by oxygen.
2 CH3CHO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CH3COOH(l)
ΔG°f (CH3CHO) = −133.0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (O2) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (CH3COOH) = −390.0 kJ/mol
Is this reaction spontaneous at 1 atm and 298.15 K?
Use the following ΔG°f values to calculate the Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°rxn) for the oxidation of acetaldehyde by oxygen.
2 CH3CHO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CH3COOH(l)
ΔG°f (CH3CHO) = −133.0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (O2) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (CH3COOH) = −390.0 kJ/mol
Is this reaction spontaneous at 1 atm and 298.15 K?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG°rxn = −514.0 kJ
Yes, the reaction is spontaneous.
Yes, the reaction is spontaneous.
B
ΔG°rxn = −514.0 kJ
No, the reaction is not spontaneous.
No, the reaction is not spontaneous.
C
ΔG°rxn = +347.8 kJ
Yes, the reaction is spontaneous.
Yes, the reaction is spontaneous.
D
ΔG°rxn = +457.3 kJ
No, the reaction is not spontaneous.
No, the reaction is not spontaneous.