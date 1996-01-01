Use the following ΔG° f values to calculate the Gibbs free energy change (ΔG° rxn ) for the oxidation of acetaldehyde by oxygen.

2 CH 3 CHO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 CH 3 COOH(l)

ΔG° f (CH 3 CHO) = −133.0 kJ/mol

ΔG° f (O 2 ) = 0 kJ/mol

ΔG° f (CH 3 COOH) = −390.0 kJ/mol

Is this reaction spontaneous at 1 atm and 298.15 K?