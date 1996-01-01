19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine ΔG for the vaporization of acetone at 40 ºC. Will acetone boil at the given temperature and 1 atm? Use the following data:
ΔHvap = 29.10 kJ/mol
ΔSvap = 88.3 J/mol K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG = –2.63 kJ, acetone will not boil.
B
ΔG = 0 kJ, acetone will boil.
C
ΔG = 1.45 kJ, acetone will not boil.
D
ΔG = –3.22 kJ, acetone will boil.