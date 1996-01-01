8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Butane (C4H10) used in a grill burns according to the following reaction:
2 C4H10( g) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = -5756.6 kJ
A certain piece of steak needs to absorb 539 kJ to fully cook. Calculate the mass of CO2 emitted if only 15% of the heat produced is actually absorbed by the steak.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
963.4 g
B
369.8 g
C
219.8 g
D
1,536 g