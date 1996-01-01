The combustion of Nitrobenzene (C 6 H 5 NO 2 ) is shown by the reaction below:

4 C 6 H 5 NO 2 (l) + 29 O 2 (g)→ 24 CO 2 (g) + 10 H 2 O(l) + 4 NO 2 (g) ΔH°rxn = -12,352 kJ

Calculate the heat generated by the complete combustion of 6.32 kg of nitrobenzene.