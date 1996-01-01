8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combustion of Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is shown by the reaction below:
4 C6H5NO2(l) + 29 O2(g)→ 24 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(l) + 4 NO2(g) ΔH°rxn = -12,352 kJ
Calculate the heat generated by the complete combustion of 6.32 kg of nitrobenzene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.59 x105 kJ
B
6.93 x103 kJ
C
5.12 x102 kJ
D
3.71 x104 kJ