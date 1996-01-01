8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mass of CO2 emitted by the combustion of methanol (CH3OH) to generate 2.21 x 103 kJ of heat. The balanced reaction is shown below:
2 CH3OH(l) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CO2( g) + 4 H2O(l) ΔH°rxn = −1452.2 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
549.61 g
B
257.31 g
C
149.63 g
D
133.95 g