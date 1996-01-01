Calculate the mass of CO 2 emitted by the combustion of methanol (CH 3 OH) to generate 2.21 x 103 kJ of heat. The balanced reaction is shown below:

2 CH 3 OH(l) + 3 O 2 (g) → 2 CO 2 ( g) + 4 H 2 O(l) ΔH° rxn = −1452.2 kJ