15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a certain experiment, the rate constant of a reaction was determined in different temperatures. The table below shows the temperature (T) and rate constant (k) collected during the experiment. Plot ln k vs 1/T and determine the activation energy (Ea, in kJ/mol)) and pre-exponential factor (A, in s–1) of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ea = 56.72 kJ/mol; A = 6.85× 1010 s–1
B
Ea = 64.19 kJ/mol; A = 9.34 × 109 s–1
C
Ea = 70.01 kJ/mol; A = 1.88 × 108 s–1
D
Ea = 82.75 kJ/mol; A = 2.78 × 107 s–1