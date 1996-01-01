3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydroxides of alkaline earth metals are basic in nature and react with strong acids (such as HCl) to produce alkaline earth metal salts and water.
Ba(OH)2(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → BaCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
When 4.50 g Ba(OH)2 reacts with 5.65 g HCl, one of the reactants is consumed before the other. Identify which one is it.
A
Ba(OH)2 will be consumed first.
B
HCl will be consumed first.
C
Both reactants will be consumed simultaneously.