Hydroxides of alkaline earth metals are basic in nature and react with strong acids (such as HCl) to produce alkaline earth metal salts and water.

Ba(OH) 2 (s) + 2 HCl(aq) → BaCl 2 (aq) + 2 H 2 O(l)

When 4.50 g Ba(OH) 2 reacts with 5.65 g HCl, one of the reactants is consumed before the other. Identify which one is it.