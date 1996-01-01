Alkali metals are highly reactive and react violently with water. To protect them from water, alkali metals are kept in kerosene oil. The reaction of sodium metal with water produces sodium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. Due to the exothermic nature of the reaction and the high flammability of hydrogen gas, flames are produced. Assuming that the reaction is carried out in absence of oxygen gas, determine how much hydrogen gas is produced when a 2.55 g piece of sodium metal reacts with 5.15 g liquid water.