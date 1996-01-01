8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 50.0-g block of an unknown substance initially at 177.39 °C was submerged in 40.0 mL of water initially at 10.0 °C. At thermal equilibrium, the temperature of both substances is 39.31 °C. Identify and calculate the heat capacity of the unknown substance.`
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Copper, 0.385 J/g ºC
B
Graphite, 0.710 J/g ºC
C
Silver, 0.233 J/g ºC
D
Tin, 0.227 J/g ºC