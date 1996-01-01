8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.51-g silver ball initially at 10 °C is placed in a container with 15.11 g of water with a temperature of 64 °C. Determine the final temperature when the silver ball and water reaches thermal equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
37.19 ºC
B
47.22 ºC
C
59.34 ºC
D
63.31 ºC