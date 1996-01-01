18. Aqueous Equilibrium
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following is a curve when a weak monoprotic acid is titrated against a strong base. Label the following titration events on the given titration curve:
A) The point where the pH of the solution is solely due to the presence of the weak acid.
B) The point where all of the weak acid has been neutralized by the strong base.
C) The region of the curve where there is a buffer solution present.
