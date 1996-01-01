13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following characteristics correctly differentiates a ceramic from a metal?
(i) Metals are generally stiffer than ceramics.
(ii) Ceramics generally have higher melting points than metals.
(iii) Metals are more wear-resistant than ceramics.
(iv) Ceramics are more corrosion-resistant than metals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) and (ii)
B
(ii) and (iv)
C
(i) and (iii)
D
(iii) and (iv)