13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true regarding intermetallic compounds and alloys?
A
Intermetallic compounds do not contain nonmetallic components
B
Homogeneous alloys are formed by mixing two metals with different compositional phases.
C
Intermetallic compounds are a type of alloy
D
Only atoms with similar sizes can be used to create alloys