21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cobalt-58 is a synthetic radioisotope of cobalt with a half-life of 70.87 days. How many days it will take for a 9.750 g sample of cobalt-58 to decay to a final mass of 2.125 g?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
168.4 days
B
141.0 days
C
155.8 days
D
151.6 days