16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 30 ºC, the reaction A(g) + 2 B(g) ⇌ 2 C(g) was found to have equilibrium concentrations of [A] = 0.83 M, [B] = 1.12 M, and [C] = 2.25 M. Calculate Kc for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.54 × 10–5
B
0.671
C
4.862
D
20.918