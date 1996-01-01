7. Gases
7. Gases Partial Pressure
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A CO2-SO2-H2O mixture was collected in a 21.0-L steel tank until the pressure reaches 861.4 torr at 58.0°C.
(a) Calculate the moles of gas collected.
(b) What is the partial pressure (torr) of SO2 if its concentration in the mixture is 1.83×103 parts per million (ppmv)? (Hint: ppmv = volume of component/volume of mixture) x 106.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 5.00; b) 28.4 torr
B
a) 0.768; b) 28.4 torr
C
a) 0.876; b) 1.58 torr
D
a) 0.500; b) 1.58 torr