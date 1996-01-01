7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, a 1.00 L vessel is filled with 2.30 g of argon. A sample of ethane vapor was introduced to the same vessel until the total pressure reaches 1.620 atm.
a. Determine the partial pressure of argon (PAr).
b. Determine the partial pressure of ethane (Pethane).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PAr = 1.41 atm; Pethane = 0.210
B
PAr = 1.41 atm; Pethane = 3.03
C
PAr = 1.29 atm; Pethane = 0.330
D
PAr = 1.29 atm; Pethane = 2.91