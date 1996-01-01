19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
102PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
2 Hg (l) + Cl2 (g) → Hg2Cl2 (s)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°rxn = -0.183 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -265 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -211 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous
B
ΔS°rxn = 0.491 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 265 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 226 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it cannot be made spontaneous by increasing the temperature.
C
ΔS°rxn = 0.183 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -265 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -179 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous
D
ΔS°rxn = -0.183 J/K
ΔH°rxn = 265 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 319 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it cannot be made spontaneous by increasing or decreasing the temperature.
