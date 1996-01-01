At 25°C, what are the ΔS° rxn , ΔH° rxn , and ΔG° rxn for the following reaction?

2 Hg (l) + Cl 2 (g) → Hg 2 Cl 2 (s)

Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?