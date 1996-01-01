14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two organic liquids with a very similar London dispersion force are mixed. What is the expected ∆Hsoln of the mixture? Explain.
Two organic liquids with a very similar London dispersion force are mixed. What is the expected ∆Hsoln of the mixture? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The expected ∆Hsoln will be close to zero because ∆Hsolute and ∆Hsolvent will be almost equal
B
The expected ∆Hsoln will be a large positive number because ∆Hsolute is greater than ∆Hsolvent
C
The expected ∆Hsoln will be a large positive number because ∆Hsolute is smaller than ∆Hsolvent
D
The expected ∆Hsoln will be a large negative number because ∆Hsolute is greater than ∆Hsolvent
E
The expected ∆Hsoln will be a large negative number because ∆Hsolute is smaller than ∆Hsolvent