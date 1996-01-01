14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solid A and Solid B are both ionic solids composed of singly charged ions. The lattice energy of Solid A is greater than the lattice energy of Solid B. Assuming that both solids have the same solute-solvent interactions which of the following statements is true about their solubilities?
A
Both solids are equally soluble in water.
B
Both solids are not soluble in water.
C
Solid A is more soluble in water than Solid B.
D
Solid A is less soluble in water than Solid B.