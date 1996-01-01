3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alkaline battery has the following overall reaction:
2 MnO2(s) + Zn(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 MnO(OH)(s) + Zn(OH)2(s)
In a certain period of discharge, 131 g of Zn from the anode was converted into Zn(OH)2(s). Calculate the amount (g) of MnO2(s) that is reduced at the cathode at the same time.
A
174 g
B
697 g
C
284 g
D
348 g