Lauryl sulfate is an anion found in cleaners and detergents. Its structure is shown below:

Assuming lauryl sulfate decomposes according to the following reaction:

C 12 H 25 SO 4 –(aq) + 18 O 2 (aq) → 12 CO 2 (aq) + 12 H 2 O(l) + H+(aq) + SO 4 2–(aq)