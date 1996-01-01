3. Chemical Reactions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lauryl sulfate is an anion found in cleaners and detergents. Its structure is shown below:
Assuming lauryl sulfate decomposes according to the following reaction:
C12H25SO4–(aq) + 18 O2(aq) → 12 CO2(aq) + 12 H2O(l) + H+(aq) + SO42–(aq)
Calculate the mass of O2 required to decompose 15.0 g of lauryl sulfate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
65.1 g
B
32.6 g
C
16.3 g
D
33.7 g