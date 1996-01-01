7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
N-Methylpyrrolidone (C5H9NO) is a solvent used in paint and coating removal. It can be very harmful to one's health causing headache, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. The maximum allowable concentration for N-Methylpyrrolidone is 20 ppm (1 mole C5H9NO per 106 mole gas). Calculate the mass of C5H9NO allowable in a room that has the dimensions 4.0 m, 10.0 m, and 4.0 m at 25°C and 1.0 atm.
N-Methylpyrrolidone (C5H9NO) is a solvent used in paint and coating removal. It can be very harmful to one's health causing headache, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. The maximum allowable concentration for N-Methylpyrrolidone is 20 ppm (1 mole C5H9NO per 106 mole gas). Calculate the mass of C5H9NO allowable in a room that has the dimensions 4.0 m, 10.0 m, and 4.0 m at 25°C and 1.0 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.15 g
B
3.15 g
C
1.25 g
D
0.65 g