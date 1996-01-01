N-Methylpyrrolidone (C 5 H 9 NO) is a solvent used in paint and coating removal. It can be very harmful to one's health causing headache, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. The maximum allowable concentration for N-Methylpyrrolidone is 20 ppm (1 mole C 5 H 9 NO per 106 mole gas). Calculate the mass of C 5 H 9 NO allowable in a room that has the dimensions 4.0 m, 10.0 m, and 4.0 m at 25°C and 1.0 atm.