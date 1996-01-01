7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mothball (Naphthalene, C10H8) weighing 130.0 g was placed inside a 10 L vacuum container. The container was then slowly heated to 80°C. After it reached the temperature the mothball fully sublimes to gas. Calculate the pressure inside the container.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.91 atm
B
0.51 atm
C
1.2 atm
D
2.94 atm