8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tungsten metal has a high strength-to-weight ratio and is known to withstand high temperatures, making it viable in military and marine industries. The molar heat capacity of tungsten is 24.3 J/mol ºC. Calculate the specific heat capacity of tungsten.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.132 J/g ºC
B
0.499 J/g ºC
C
0.863 J/g ºC
D
0.957 J/g ºC