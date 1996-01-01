A 10.0 g sample of AgNO 3 is dissolved with 200.0 g of water in a coffee cup calorimeter at 25.0 ºC. After dissolution, the temperature of the solution dropped to 23.5 ºC. Calculate the ΔH per mole of AgNO 3 . Use the specific heat of water (4.18 J/g ºC) as the specific heat of the resulting solution.