8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 10.0 g sample of AgNO3 is dissolved with 200.0 g of water in a coffee cup calorimeter at 25.0 ºC. After dissolution, the temperature of the solution dropped to 23.5 ºC. Calculate the ΔH per mole of AgNO3. Use the specific heat of water (4.18 J/g ºC) as the specific heat of the resulting solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.45 kJ/mol
B
22.37 kJ/mol
C
25.11 kJ/mol
D
28.96 kJ/mol