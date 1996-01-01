6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following ions (Ag+, Sr2+, and Zn2+) are present in the solution given the following data:
1. The addition of sodium chloride to the solution results in a precipitate. The precipitate is filtered off.
2. The addition of potassium sulfate does not result in any precipitate.
3. The addition of sodium carbonate to the solution results in a precipitate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ag+, Sr2+, and Zn2+
B
Ag+ and Zn2+
C
Ag+ and Sr2+
D
Sr2+ and Zn2+