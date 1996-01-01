6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the products of the following acid-base reaction and write a balanced chemical equation.
HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(NO2)2(aq) + H2O(l)
B
HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(NO2)2(s) + H2O(g)
C
2 HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(NO2)2(aq) + H2O(l)
D
2 HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(NO2)2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)