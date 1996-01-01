19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
2 Ni(s) + O2(g) → 2 NiO(s) ΔH°rxn = -479.4 kJ and ΔS°rxn = –189.2 J/K
Assuming that all the reactants and the products are in their standard states, calculate ΔG°rxn and determine if the reaction is spontaneous or not.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG°rxn = +423.0 kJ, nonspontaneous
B
ΔG°rxn = –423.0 kJ, spontaneous
C
ΔG°rxn = +535.8 kJ, nonspontaneous
D
ΔG°rxn = –535.8 kJ, spontaneous