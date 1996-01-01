Assuming that all of the reactants and products and in their standard states, calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each set of ΔH° rxn , ΔS° rxn , and T. Identify if each of the reactions is spontaneous or not at the given temperature.

i. ΔH° rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS° rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 925 K

ii. ΔH° rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS° rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 455 K

iii. ΔH° rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS° rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 298 K