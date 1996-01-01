19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
93PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that all of the reactants and products and in their standard states, calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each set of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T. Identify if each of the reactions is spontaneous or not at the given temperature.
i. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 925 K
ii. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 455 K
iii. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 298 K
iv. ΔH°rxn = +87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 350 K
Assuming that all of the reactants and products and in their standard states, calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each set of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T. Identify if each of the reactions is spontaneous or not at the given temperature.
i. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 925 K
ii. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 455 K
iii. ΔH°rxn = –87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 298 K
iv. ΔH°rxn = +87.0 kJ/mol; ΔS°rxn = –124 J/mol•K; and T = 350 K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. +27.7 kJ, nonspontaneous; ii. –30.6 kJ, spontaneous; iii. –50.0 kJ, spontaneous; iv. +130 kJ, nonspontaneous
B
i. +202 kJ, nonspontaneous; ii. –18.3 kJ, spontaneous; iii. –50.0 kJ, spontaneous; iv. –130 kJ, nonspontaneous
C
i. +27.7 kJ, nonspontaneous; ii. –18.3 kJ, spontaneous; iii. –51.2 kJ, spontaneous; iv. +130 kJ, nonspontaneous
D
i. +202 kJ, nonspontaneous; ii. –30.6 kJ, spontaneous; iii. –51.2 kJ, spontaneous; iv. –130 kJ, spontaneous