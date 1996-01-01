1. Intro to General Chemistry
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Copper can be acquired from chalcopyrite, which is 34.63% copper by mass. An ore deposit contains 45.61% chalcopyrite by mass. What mass of ore is needed to create a copper sphere with a radius of 3.0 cm. Assume the extraction process is 96.21% efficient in extracting copper.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.67 kg ore
B
13.1 kg ore
C
9.52 kg ore
D
10.4 kg ore