26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below are a 10 mL graduated cylinder and a 5 mL graduated pipette. You are supposed to measure out 3.7 mL of water. Which tool will provide the more accurate measurement?
A
The graduated cylinder will provide a more accurate measurement.
B
The graduated pipette will provide a more accurate measurement.
C
Both tools will provide equally accurate measurements.