14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 9.5 g of lithium stearate (LiC18H35O2, MW = 290.47 g/mol) is dissolved in 550 g benzene, the resulting solution freezes at 0.30 °C lower than pure benzene (FP = 5.5 °C). Calculate the value of Kf (freezing point constant) for benzene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kf = 2.8 °C•kg/mol
B
Kf = 4.6 °C•kg/mol
C
Kf = 5.4 °C•kg/mol
D
Kf = 5.0 °C•kg/mol