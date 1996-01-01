A 1.423 g chunk of an unknown metal was dissolved in excess aqueous HCl. The volume of the evolved hydrogen gas was measured to be 465 mL at 23.0 °C and 0.955 atm pressure. When the reaction mixture was heated to drive off excess HCl and water, a colorless crystalline solid (MCl x ) was obtained. The solid was then redissolved in 45.0 g of water to make a clear solution. The freezing point of the solution was measured as –2.35 °C. Calculate the total molality of particles/ions in the MCl x solution.