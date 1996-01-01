6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain voltaic cell has a standard cell potential of 2.516 V and is given by the following overall reaction: AuBr4–(aq) + Al(s) → Au(s) + 4 Br–(aq) + Al3+(aq). If the E°red of Al is –1.662 V, determine the E°red for the reaction associated with Au.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The E°red for the reaction associated with Au is –0.854 V.
B
The E°red for the reaction associated with Au is 4.178 V.
C
The E°red for the reaction associated with Au is 0.854 V.
D
The E°red for the reaction associated with Au is –4.178 V.