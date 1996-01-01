6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following images shows the correct electrolytic cell with labeled anode and cathode and indicated electron flow direction where Co is oxidized to Co2+ and Ni2+ is reduced to Ni? What are the half-reactions at the anode and the cathode? How much voltage is needed to run the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction at cathode: Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s) Reaction at anode: Co(s) → Co2+(aq) + 2 e- Minimum voltage to run the reaction: 0.05 V
B
Reaction at cathode: Co(s) → Co2+(aq) + 2 e- Reaction at anode: Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s) Minimum voltage to run the reaction: 0.51 V
C
Reaction at cathode: Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s) Reaction at anode: Co(s) → Co2+(aq) + 2 e- Minimum voltage to run the reaction: 0.05 V
D
Reaction at cathode: Ni2+(aq) + 2 e- → Ni(s) Reaction at anode: Co(s) → Co2+(aq) + 2 e- Minimum voltage to run the reaction: 0.51 V