18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ni(OH)2 is a sparingly soluble hydroxide. Will its solubility increase, decrease, or remain unchanged when a small amount of HBr is added to a solution of Ni(OH)2?
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution reaction (if it takes place).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Remains unchanged; No reaction
B
Solubility decreases
H+(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(l)
C
Solubility increases
H+(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(l)
D
Solubility increases
H+(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(aq)
