18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the molar solubilities of CuC2O4 (Ksp = 4.43×10–10 M) in pure water and in a 2.5×10–3 M Na2C2O4 solution?
What are the molar solubilities of CuC2O4 (Ksp = 4.43×10–10 M) in pure water and in a 2.5×10–3 M Na2C2O4 solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In pure water: molar solubility = 1.16×10–5 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 4.52×10–6 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 4.52×10–6 M
B
In pure water: molar solubility = 2.10×10–5 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 1.72×10–7 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 1.72×10–7 M
C
In pure water: molar solubility = 3.15×10–5 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 1.85×10–7 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 1.85×10–7 M
D
In pure water: molar solubility = 4.23×10–7 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 6.52×10–6 M
In Na2C2O4 solution: molar solubility = 6.52×10–6 M