15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of nitramide (O2NNH2) is being studied where the concentration–time data for nitramide (O2NNH2) and H+ were gathered. Nitramide decomposes into nitrous oxide (N2O) gas and water. What is the balanced reaction equation?
O2NNH2(aq) + H+ → N2O(g) + H3O+(l)
O2NNH2(aq) + H+ → N2O(g) + H3O+(aq)
O2NNH2(aq) → N2O(g) + H2O(aq)
O2NNH2(aq) → N2O(g) + H2O(l)