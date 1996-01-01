10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation for the second electron affinity of bromine and identify whether this process will have a negative or positive energy value. Can the second electron affinity of bromine be directly measured?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br(g) + e- → Br-(g), negative, yes
B
Br(g) + e- → Br-(g), positive, no
C
Br-(g) + e- → Br2-(g), positive, no
D
Br-(g) + e- → Br2-(g), negative, no