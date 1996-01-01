10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron affinity increases as you go up a group. As an example, Se has a higher electron affinity than S. However, O which is above S has a lower electron affinity than S.
What is the reason for this phenomenon?
The electron affinity increases as you go up a group. As an example, Se has a higher electron affinity than S. However, O which is above S has a lower electron affinity than S.
What is the reason for this phenomenon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O having a much smaller radius causes the electron affinity to be less exothermic because of the repulsive forces between the electrons
B
O having much fewer protons causes the electron affinity to be less exothermic because of the repulsive forces between the protons
C
O having a much smaller nucleus causes the electron affinity to be less endothermic because of the attractive forces between the electrons
D
O having much fewer electrons causes the electron affinity to be less endothermic because of the attractive forces between the electrons