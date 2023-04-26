21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radon-222 has a half-life of 3.82 days and emits α particles. Calculate the number of α particles released from a 1 μg sample of 222Rn in 1 minute.
Radon-222 has a half-life of 3.82 days and emits α particles. Calculate the number of α particles released from a 1 μg sample of 222Rn in 1 minute.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.55 × 1011 α particles
B
3.42 × 1011 α particles
C
1.16 × 1013 α particles
D
5.29 × 1016 α particles