6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following results are obtained when an aqueous solution of cation (green spheres) and anion (orange spheres) is mixed:
Which of the following pairs of cation and anion are consistent with what has been observed? Explain
Cations: K+, Cu+, Pb2+, Co3+
Anions: NO3−, Cl−, S2–, AsO43−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pair of cation and anion consistent with the observation is K2S because it is soluble in water.
B
The pair of cation and anion consistent with the observation is PbS because it is insoluble in water.
C
The pair of cation and anion consistent with the observation is CoAsO4 because it is insoluble in water.
D
The pair of cation and anion consistent with the observation is Cu2S because it is insoluble in water.
E
The pair of cation and anion consistent with the observation is Co2S3 because it is insoluble in water.