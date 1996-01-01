When a substance with the formula XBr 3 reacts with water, HBr and another acid, H 3 XO 3 , are produced. H 3 XO 3 also contains three acidic hydrogens that react with KOH. After titrating a solution made up of 3.67 g of XBr 3 and 75.0 mL of water, it was discovered that 87.3 mL of 0.132 M KOH were needed to completely neutralize the acid. For the reaction of XBr 3 with water, write a balanced equation.