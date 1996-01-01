6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a substance with the formula XBr3 reacts with water, HBr and another acid, H3XO3, are produced. H3XO3 also contains three acidic hydrogens that react with KOH. After titrating a solution made up of 3.67 g of XBr3 and 75.0 mL of water, it was discovered that 87.3 mL of 0.132 M KOH were needed to completely neutralize the acid. For the reaction of XBr3 with water, write a balanced equation.
A
XBr3 + H2O → H3XO3 + HBr
B
XBr3 + 3 H2O → H3XO3 + 3 HBr
C
H3XO3 + HBr → XBr3 + H2O
D
H3XO3 + 3 HBr → XBr3 + 3 H2O