19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the entropy condition for a spontaneous process in an isolated system where the system does not exchange matter or energy with its surroundings? Is the mixing of two ideal gases inside a vessel an example of a spontaneous process in an isolated system?
A
The entropy condition for a spontaneous process in an isolated system is ΔSsys = 0.
B
The entropy condition for a spontaneous process in an isolated system is ΔSsys > 0.
C
The entropy condition for a spontaneous process in an isolated system is ΔSsys = 0.
D
The entropy condition for a spontaneous process in an isolated system is ΔSsys < 0.
