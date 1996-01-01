19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two separate bulbs are filled with ideal gases A (spheres in orange) and B (spheres in blue). Both bulbs' contents represent the starting condition of an isolated system.
Take into account the procedure that takes place when the stopcock is opened. What aspects of the second law of thermodynamics are illustrated by this process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The process illustrates the second law of thermodynamics in that total entropy of the system and its surroundings does not decrease.
B
The process illustrates the second law of thermodynamics in that the entropy of the system does not decrease.
C
The process illustrates the second law of thermodynamics in that the entropy of the surroundings does not change.
D
Both a and b
E
All of the above
F
None of the above