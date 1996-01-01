12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
N is the central atom in N2O. How many pi bonds does the N atom create? What hybrid orbitals did it use?
The central N atom in N2O has 3 pi bonds and it uses the sp2 hybrid orbital.
The central N atom in N2O has 2 pi bonds and it uses the sp3 hybrid orbital.
The central N atom in N2O has 3 pi bonds and it uses the sp3 hybrid orbital.
The central N atom in N2O has 2 pi bonds and it uses the sp hybrid orbital.